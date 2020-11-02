CHEAT SHEET
Toddler and Teen Girls Pulled Alive From Turkey Rubble Four Days After Earthquake
A 3-year-old girl has been rescued more than 65 hours after a devastating earthquake destroyed parts of Izmir, Turkey, on Friday. The toddler’s mother and two other siblings survived the 7.0-magnitude earthquake, but another sibling perished when their apartment building collapsed. The miraculous rescue came just hours after a 14-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble to the cheers of the rescue workers who have been searching for survivors. More than 900 aftershocks—42 of them strong than magnitude 4.0—have shaken the region. The initial quake triggered a small tsunami that flooded streets in Izmir province in Turkey and across the Greek island of Samos.