Girls Do Porn Owner Hit With Child Pornography and Sex Trafficking Charges
The owner of Girls Do Porn is accused of producing child pornography and sex trafficking a minor, according to a new federal indictment. Website owner Michael Pratt was initially charged on Oct. 14 with a federal complaint that lists Pratt and four others as defendants. NBC San Diego reports that two new additional charges were filed Nov. 6 against Pratt, which also lists two new defendants, one of whom is a former employee of the website who was allegedly paid to mislead women about their videos and how they were to be released. Twenty two girls and women accused the San Diego-based company of coercing and defrauding them into adult movies. The co-defendants allegedly told the girls, some as young as 17, that the adult films would only be shared abroad and on DVD. Videos have since been shared on popular porn sites that viewers in the U.S. can access. Pratt has reportedly fled San Diego for New Zealand and is wanted on a federal warrant.