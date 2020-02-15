‘Girls Line Up to Give Him [Oral Sex] as a Present’: Bloomberg Lawsuits Unearthed
Newly unearthed lawsuits against Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg that have either been settled or dismissed paint a disturbing picture of misogynistic behavior. The never-before-seen legal briefs were provided to the Washington Post under the Freedom of Information Act and include complaints by a number of women that were followed up by attempts to keep them quiet. In one high-profile complaint, saleswoman Sekiko Sakai Garrison alleges that, when told of a male colleague’s impending marriage, Bloomberg suggested to female salespeople, “All of you girls line up to give him [oral sex] as a wedding present.” That suit also alleges that, on a number of occasions, Bloomberg said, “I’d f--- that in a second” when he saw certain women. The lawsuits, which were filed long before the era of #MeToo, work to undercut Bloomberg’s accusations against President Trump’s often vulgar behavior towards women. They also call into question his methods in attempting to keep the allegations quiet. A spokesman told the Post that Bloomberg would not release anyone from a confidentiality agreement, and that he did not intend to release his depositions in any of the newly revealed cases.