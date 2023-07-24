CHEAT SHEET
At least 11 people were killed when the roof of a school gymnasium collapsed in China on Sunday, triggering fears that young female volleyball players could account for many of the victims. The collapse of the concrete roof at the middle school in Longsha District in Qiqihar in the northeast Heilongjiang province may have been caused by the illegal stacking of materials on the roof, according to the Xinhua news agency. The volleyball team was training in the gym before the ceiling caved in, a man told the China Youth Daily newspaper as he waited for news of his own 16-year-old daughter. It’s unclear if adults were among the victims, but state radio reported on Sunday that the team’s coach was trapped under the rubble.