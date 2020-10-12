Pennsylvania’s Second Lady Films Woman Calling Her Racial Slur at Grocery Store
‘HATRED IS TAUGHT’
The wife of Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor said she was the subject of a racially motivated verbal assault at her local grocery store Sunday. In a tweet with video capturing the incident, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, who is married to Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, said the encounter occurred when she went to buy some kiwis at a local Aldi’s grocery store. “I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here,” she wrote, adding that the attack began inside this store after she was recognized. “This behavior and this hatred is taught. If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead.”
In the two-second clip Fetterman posted on Twitter, an unidentified white woman is seen pulling down her face mask in a parking lot and calling the formally undocumented immigrant from Brazil—and securing her green card in 2004—a racial slur. “She said, ‘There’s that n-word that Fetterman married. You don’t belong here. No one wants you here. You don’t belong here,’” Fetterman told The Washington Post. “The fact that she was so comfortable and bold to just do it to my face with an audience... that was really scary.”