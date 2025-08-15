A reality star was forced to undergo emergency dental surgery after suffering a freak accident onboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Lisbon to New York. In a viral TikTok, Savannah Gowarty, a celebrity real estate agent who stars on Netflix’s Owning Manhattan, revealed she chipped her tooth after the electric divider in a center partition suddenly moved upward of its own accord and hit her in the face as she leaned over to speak to her seatmate, which led to urgent dental work. While the exact cause of the malfunction remains unclear, Gowarty claimed that Delta temporarily deactivated the dividers on its fleet pending investigation. A Delta spokesperson later clarified that all Business Class suite partitions remain fully operational. Gowarty praised Delta’s handling of the situation and commented, “I was taken very well care of, and Delta covered everything!” Her now-viral TikTok, set to the iconic Jet2 Holidays jingle, has already surpassed 2 million views. The incident is not Gowarty’s first viral airplane moment—last year, she filmed a JetBlue cabin filled with mist, which the airline later clarified was just normal condensation.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Reality Star Has Bizarre Dental Accident on Delta FlightPAINFUL TRIPThe star underwent emergency surgery after the incident.
- 2Fewer Young Adults Having Kids or Buying Homes Over MoneyPARENTAL GUIDANCEMillennials and Gen Ze are achieving these milestones later than their parents and grandparents, studies show.
Shop with ScoutedScore 30% Off Right Now During Levi’s Back-to-School SaleTOP OF THE CLASSFrom jeans to jackets, Levi’s has everything you need to look and feel fresh for a new school year—at a discount.
- 3WATCH: Vance Struggles at Trump’s Golf Course With Putt FlubSELF PUTT-DOWNIt tops off the vice president’s ‘holiday’ which has been bombarded by chubby memes, pub walkouts, and furious locals.
- 4Gisele Bundchen ‘Furious’ at Tom Brady Over Parenting SwipeFLAG ON THE PLAYThe supermodel wasn’t pleased by the former quarterback’s unsolicited parenting advice last month.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Complex Hydrates Skin in Just 8 HoursBARRIER BOOSTERPerricone MD’s newest launch is a multitasking powerhouse.
- 5Minnesota Fisherman Catches Key to Unlock 1967 Cold Case LOTS ON THE LINEHe called his hook of a lifetime “100% luck.”
- 6Scientists Say Space Entity May Be Alien SpaceshipROCK'N A FAR PLACEProfessor Avi Loeb has never been afraid of giving time to unconventional theories.
- 7Nike Billionaire Smashes Donation Record With Colossal GiftWHITE KNIGHTPhil Knight’s $2 billion donation is believed to be largest single gift to a university in the U.S.
- 8Reese Witherspoon Gets Real on Raising Kids in Hollywood💕💕💕“I’d cry working 14 to 17 hours sometimes,” the actress shared.
Shop with ScoutedFind the Right Creatine for You at Vitamin Shoppe’s New HubCREATINE CURIOUS?Vitamin Shoppe’s new ‘Creatine Central’ hub will help you find the right supplement for your lifestyle.
- 9Cops Say Tourist ‘In Trouble’ Over Pompeii Artifact HeistGETTING HIS ROCKS OFFIt’s the latest in a long list of incidents from the ancient Roman city frozen in time.
- 10Russian Planes Already Landing in Alaska for Trump SummitTHE RUSSIANS ARE COMING!President Donald Trump believes Vladimir Putin will “make a deal” at meeting in Anchorage.
Half a century ago, nearly half of 25 to 34-year-olds had ticked off the classic adulthood boxes—leaving their parents’ house, tying the knot, or having kids—according to a new U.S. Census Bureau working paper. Today, fewer than one in four can say the same. “Living with parents has become more common, and many young adults now view marriage and children as goals to pursue only after securing financial independence,” said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth. “The economic bar for starting a family has risen.” Millennials and Gen Z are achieving these milestones later than their parents and grandparents, studies by both the Census Bureau and Pew Research Center show. Even with higher rates of college graduation, today’s 20- and 30-somethings are saddled with heavier student loan debt thanks to skyrocketing tuition. That debt often delays buying a home—now a first-time buyer’s median age is 38, up from the late 20s in the 1980s, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.
Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.
You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.
“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.
As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.
JD Vance was the architect of an agonising game of cat and mouse between a golf ball and a hole this week at his boss Donald Trump’s Turnberry Golf Course in Scotland. The vice president followed in Trump’s footsteps after he, too, played a round at the course just a few days before, and while his round garnered its fair share of critics, he was spared the ignominy of chasing the ball around the green on camera. Vance was seen on camera in a tough-to-watch four-putt, knocking the ball short after first reaching the green before overshooting with his second, looking visibly frustrated, leaning back, and looking to the sky. He then fell short again with his third and finally picked up the ball. It’s not the first time his trip to the U.K. has been filled with frustration, though. A Popb--ch newsletter Thursday reported that a pub, The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, had turned Vance down weeks after it had hosted Kamala Harris, when staff threatened a mutiny over his dinner reservation. The VP’s trip to the southwest of England was also harpooned by chubby face memes and protests organized by the Stop Trump Coalition, while locals in the Cotswolds were left irritated by his 19-strong motorcade and supporting helicopter, which brought disquiet to the quintessentially English landscape and led the host of his holiday apartment to issue an apology to residents for the “circus.”
Gisele Bundchen ‘Furious’ at Tom Brady for Swipe at Her Parenting
Tom Brady’s relationship with his ex-wife has been strained by a tongue-in-cheek shot he took at Gisele Bündchen’s parenting style last month. According to an insider report from the National Enquirer, Bündchen was “furious” after the former signal-caller wrote the following in a newsletter to fans at the end of July: “I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football.” Brady’s parenting reflections, along with his observation that “work is a big part of all of our lives,” were widely interpreted as dredging up a long-running spat between the ex-spouses about Brady’s decision to reverse his decision to retire from the NFL. In March 2022, Brady shocked NFL-watchers by announcing he would play another season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—leading to what Page Six called a “series of arguments” with Bündchen about the decision. In October of that year, the couple announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Since Brady and Bünchen parted ways, the Brazilian supermodel has gone on to have a child with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente—a pairing that Kevin Hart flamed during Brady’s Netflix roast last year.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.
This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses Perricone MD’s proprietary MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.
Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.
While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.
A cold case has been cracked nearly six decades on after an unwitting fisherman found a car at the bottom of a lake. Brody Loch was using a sonar device to help him when it picked up something strange at the bottom of a lake in Sartell, Minnesota. His friend had hooked onto a fish, and as he worked to pull it up, he deployed the device. “When he caught the fish, I turned the transducer around and boom, there it was just sitting on the bottom,” Loch told CBS News. He first detected it some 20ft below the surface Saturday, and went back the following day with family members to verify what he was looking at. After that, he called the authorities, who believe the VIN of the 1960s Buick matches the car belonging to Roy Benn, who disappeared in 1967. Authorities found human remains inside the vehicle that they currently think match those of Benn, who was last seen leaving King’s Supper Club—according to some reports at the time, according to CBS— with a large amount of money. “Tons of credit for a fisherman to actually see that and then have the forethought to call the sheriff’s office and make that report,” said Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord.
A miles-wide entity hurtling through space at 37 miles per second could be an alien spaceship, scientists have warned. It was spotted by NASA in early July, with the agency dubbing it 3I/ATLAS. They, along with the majority of astronomers, believe it to be nothing more than a harmless comet that will not trouble planet Earth. Not Harvard astrophysics Professor Avi Loeb and his team, however, who think there is a chance the object could be a ship from an interplanetary species. Their paper hypothesizes that it could be an enormous mothership based on the identification of eight anomalies in its profile, each of which is rare. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Loeb—who has often been open-minded about aliens and is well-versed in unconventional theories—proposed the idea of sending a radio message along the lines of: “Hello, welcome to our neighborhood. Peace!” He noted this was not without risk, though, and instead could be received as a threat. His peers, meanwhile, think it’s a long-drifting comet that’s been racing through space for billions of years at 130,000mph—the fastest comet recorded. The same outlet reports Chris Lintott, an astronomer at Oxford University, said Loeb’s claim was “nonsense on stilts.”
Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, has made a record-breaking donation towards cancer research to his alma mater. Knight, along with his wife, Penny, handed the Oregon Health & Science University’s cancer center a whopping $2 billion, which the Portland-based institution said was the largest single donation ever given to an American university, reports The New York Times. “We couldn’t be more excited about the transformational potential of this work for humanity,” the couple said in a statement. The $2 billion will go towards improving “diagnostic capabilities” and ensuring greater access to clinical trials crucial to combating cancer, the university said. Knight, who approved the iconic swooshing tick logo synonymous with Nike, has often donated large sums to his former university where he ran track and field, with several buildings on campus named after him. Dr. Brian Druker, the institute’s chairman of leukemia research, said the Knights’ previous donations had helped establish successful early cancer detection programs and other tests which have “revolutionized” the way they can detect and treat cancer. Knight, 87, worth an estimated $35.4 billion, according to Forbes, stood down as Nike’s president and chief executive in 2004 before retiring as the company’s chairman in 2016.
Reese Witherspoon opened up about balancing motherhood with her Hollywood career in a candid Instagram post on Thursday. The Oscar-winning actress, 49, shared a carousel of photos featuring her three children—Ava Phillippe, 25, and Deacon Phillippe, 21, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee James Toth, 12, with ex-husband Jim Toth. “Someone asked me what raising three kids and building a career in Hollywood looked like…” she wrote over a selfie with all three. She described “spending a lot of time in trailers together” and “always being on the road together.” One image showed a text from Ava about accidentally butt-dialing an Instagram live, prompting Witherspoon to joke, “It looked like my kids constantly giving me career advice!” The actress acknowledged the challenges: “I’d cry working 14 to 17 hours sometimes all night long and still woke up early for carpool. I was deliriously tired.” Yet she said “nothing was better than getting to come home and hug them and hear about their day!” “Grateful to stand alongside other moms in this beautiful, messy journey,” she added.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.
Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.
Cops have rained “trouble” down on a tourist allegedly trying to make a break with precious rocks from the ruins of Pompeii, according to a statement. It purports that a 51-year-old Scotsman was spotted by his tour guide slipping rocks into his backpack. The suspect was apprehended in a joint operation involving a tourist guide visiting the site, park staff, private security personnel, and Carabinieri police officers. The statement explained how the guide noticed “a tourist picking up some pieces of pavement from one of the ancient city’s streets,” before alerting the authorities and providing them with his description. When he was apprehended, investigators found five rocks and a brick fragment from Pompeii, which had been buried by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD. The Scot, who was not identified in the process, was reported for aggravated theft, although there is no suggestion he was detained. Speaking to The New York Times, an unnamed police spokesperson in Naples said the tourist initially claimed, “that his son had taken them because he collects rocks.”
Russian officials and journalists began landing in Alaska late Thursday ahead of the summit between President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. The state-owned Russian news service Sputnik posted footage of a custom Ilyushin Il-96 landing at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, posted a photo from Alaska with the caption, “Looking forward to tomorrow’s historic summit,” hours after labeling Alaska “sunny and beautiful.” Russian state-owned outlet RT also posted Russian Finance Minister’s Anton Siluanov’s first comments from America’s northernmost state and footage of journalists exiting the plane, suggesting the aircraft “hissed” as they exited. RT said Putin was expected to arrive last of all for the late-morning meeting. Friday’s summit will be the first time the two leaders have met in person since 2018, in Helsinki. On Thursday morning, Trump said he was “convinced” Putin was ready to negotiate. “He’s going to make a deal. I think he’s going to. I’m going to know very quickly,” Trump told The Brian Kilmeade Show. The president said he was prepared for a second meeting also including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that “three different locations” were possible, including “staying in Alaska.”