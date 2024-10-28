Cheat Sheet
‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Gets a Year in Jail for Jan. 6 Crimes
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.28.24 6:23PM EDT 
A photo composite of Jay Johnston and Jimmy Pesto.
Jay Johnston, the actor who previously voiced the character Jimmy Pesto on "Bob's Burgers," was sentenced to one year in prison for crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Photo composite by The Daily Beast/Getty/FOX

Jay Johnston, the comedic actor who attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was sentenced to one year in prison on Monday—months after pleading guilty to charges of obstructing law enforcement officers. According to prosecutors, Johnston helped rioters build a “shield wall” in the Lower West Terrace tunnel entrance, then participated in a “heave-ho” push that pinned an officer against a doorframe. A sentencing memo filed by prosecutors also accused him of “making light” of the events by claiming the riot was a “‘setup’ by police and Antifa,” and later dressing up as the “QAnon Shaman” for Halloween in 2022. Before the riot, Johnston voiced the pizzeria owner Jimmy Pesto in Bob’s Burgers, and had other notable roles in Arrested Development, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and Mr. Show with Bob and David. He was fired from Bob’s Burgers and was “blacklisted” in Hollywood since the riot, his attorneys claimed in their own sentencing memo filed last week. He has spent the past two years working as a handyman, his lawyers said. At his sentencing, Johnston admitted to U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols that he “made it more difficult for the police to do their job” and claimed he never thought the rally would transform into a “riot,” the Associated Press reported.

Gisele Bündchen Is Having a Child With Her Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Boyfriend
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.28.24 5:53PM EDT 
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen James Devaney

Model Gisele Bündchen, 44, is having her first child with boyfriend and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, according to People. Bündchen, who divorced legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, 47, in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, has two other children with the NFL star: Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11. “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source told People. Brady also has another son, John, 17, with his actress ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Valente and Bündchen first sparked dating rumors after going to a popular beach province in Costa Rica, Provincia de Puntarenas, together in November 2022. They initially denied any romantic relationship, but sources confirmed earlier this year that they had, in fact, been together since June 2023. “They’re taking it slow. They started out as great friends first,” another source told People in June. “She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.”

Marco Rubio Blasts Racist Trump Rally Joke About Puerto Rico
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.28.24 5:29PM EDT 
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Florida Senator Marco Rubio is the latest Republican to disavow the racist jokes at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s rally Sunday night. Rubio, who is Cuban American and a Trump devotee, took to X to criticize Hinchcliffe and defend Trump. “Puerto Rico isn’t garbage, it’s home to fellow American citizens who have made tremendous contributions to our country,” he wrote. He added: “I understand why some people were offended by a comedians jokes last night. But those weren’t Trump’s words. They were jokes by an insult comic who offends virtually everyone, all the time….. because that is what insult comedians do.” Rubio also criticized journalists in his post, accusing them of “helping” Kamala Harris’ “dangerous campaign of hate.”

WATCH: Taylor Swift Plays Off Stage Malfunction Like a Boss
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.28.24 1:26PM EDT 
Taylor Swift
Jay Biggerstaff/Reuters

Fans of Taylor Swift have commended the pop superstar for so deftly dealing with a stage malfunction during one of her recent performances. Under the mantle of her ongoing Eras Tour, Swift was belting out her hit “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me“ at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Sunday night when a mobile platform, affectionately known among fans as the ”Tayoomba," suddenly jammed. Unfazed by the hitch, she promptly climbed down and danced off along the catwalk with her backers in tow. “The way she killed that, I wouldn’t mind if it breaks again,” as one person wrote online. “Taylor Swift is such a seasoned professional.”

Jon Stewart Sticking With ‘Daily Show’ Long Past the 2024 Election
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Updated 10.28.24 6:25PM EDT 
Published 10.28.24 12:21PM EDT 
Jon Stewart
Matt Wilson

Jon Stewart has signed on to keep hosting The Daily Show on Monday nights through December 2025, Comedy Central has announced. The comedian, who served as the show’s nightly host for 16 years, from 1999 to 2015, began hosting once a week earlier this year and was initially expected to stay on only through the 2024 election. “I’ve truly enjoyed being back working with the incredible team at The Daily Show and Comedy Central. I was really hoping they’d allow me to do every other Monday, but I’ll just have to suck it up…,” Stewart said in an official statement. Instead of hiring a new permanent host for the “fake news” program, Comedy Central will continue to rotate Daily Show correspondents as hosts Tuesday through Thursday night. Stewart is set to interview Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro tonight, Monday, Oct. 28 and will helm a live hour-long Election Night special on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Anna Kendrick Calls Out Director Who Shamed Her Publicly: ‘F*** You’
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 10.28.24 12:53PM EDT 
Director and cast member Anna Kendrick attends a premiere for the film Woman of the Hour at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 10, 2024.
The actress is now a director herself, having recently premiered her directorial debut with the film “Woman of the Hour.” Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Anna Kendrick revealed the worst interaction she had with a director while filming. In an interview with “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the actress called out one filmmaker for publicly embarrassing her and mocking her improv skills on set in front of dozens of extras. “I remember a director once in a room full of 100 extras or something being like, ‘Hey, on this next one just try something. Just make something up. Just improv something,’” she said. “And I did it and then the director called cut and came over and, once again in front of 100 extras, was like, ‘Oof, let’s go back to the script!’” The film star described the director’s behavior as feeling like a “very specific power move thing to embarrass me, to gain dominance.” Despite the unnamed filmmaker’s “icky” comment, the scene she improved made it into the featured trailer. “So f--- you!” she quipped. The actress is now a director herself, having recently released her directorial debut with the film Woman of the Hour.

Steve Bannon Giving Weekly Civics Classes in Federal Prison
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.28.24 12:22PM EDT 
Steve Bannon
Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Steve Bannon, alleged insurrectionist and dark lord of the alt-right, is holding lessons in government and politics to help his fellow inmates “reintegrate into today’s world” once they’re released from prison. Rolling Stone has an exclusive dispatch from one of Bannon’s classes at the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution in Connecticut, where in case you’d forgotten, he’s currently serving a four month term for contempt of court concerning his role in efforts to literally overthrow the United States government in January 2021. Among his pearls of wisdom is apparently the small fact that “everything you need to know about business or politics can be learned from Godfather I and Godfather II‚” as well as his claim that Taylor Swift is not a pop star, but rather the leader of a dangerous liberal cult posing a serious threat to the electoral prospects of the Republican party’s increasingly neo-fascist leader. News of Bannon’s activities behind bars come as he is set to be sprung from prison Tuesday.

Jamie Oliver Urges Fans to Find $390K of Stolen Cheese Likely Headed to Russia
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.28.24 1:56PM EDT 
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
The celebrity chef warned the public to watch out for premium cheddar being sold for cheap. Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has warned his 10.5 million Instagram followers to be on the lookout for 22 tons of award-winning artisanal cheddar cheese that was stolen as part of an elaborate scam. Con artists posing as legitimate French wholesale distributors “bought” more than 950 wheels of cloth-wrapped cheese from London-based Neal’s Yard Dairy, the company said in a statement on Instagram. By the time the retailer realized the purchase was a fraud, about $390,000 worth of cheese was gone—likely to be sold in Russia or the Middle East, the BBC reported. London’s Metropolitan Police are working with international law enforcement to investigate the theft. Oliver posted a video to Instagram explaining that only a handful of cheese makers produce authentic cheddar, which is named for the village in southwest England where it originated. The stolen cheeses were some of the “best cheddar in the world,” he said in the video, adding, “If anybody hears anything about lorry loads of very posh cheese,” it’s probably the thieves. Oliver further urged buyers to be suspicious of large amounts of premium cheddar going for cheap. “If the deal seems too gouda be true, it probably is!” he wrote. “Let’s find these cheese stealers.”

Trump Campaign Does More MSG Racism Cleanup: ‘Poor Taste’
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.28.24 11:56AM EDT 
Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke about Puerto Rico at Madison Square Garden was in “poor taste.”
Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke about Puerto Rico at Madison Square Garden was in “poor taste.” NewsNation

The Trump campaign continues to backtrack after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at Donald Trump’s New York City rally Sunday. “It’s America and Americans love comedy and it’s an expression of First Amendment rights,” campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on NewsNation Monday morning. “But look, it was a joke that was done in poor taste. And obviously the joke by this comedian does not reflect the views of President Trump or our campaign—and the crowd last night when you were in the room understood that.” Leavitt went on to claim the crowd at Madison Square Garden was “one of the most diverse crowds President Trump has ever seen,” and that attendees “care more about the truth that President Trump shared on that stage than one flat joke from a comedian.” The denouncement comes after multiple Republicans spoke out against Hinchcliffe’s comments—while Hinchliffe defended his set on X after the rally. “These people have no sense of humor,” he said of Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who livestreamed their reactions to the rally.

Woman Wrongly Sent to Men’s Prison for Having ‘Masculine Features’
Sean Craig
Published 10.28.24 12:34PM EDT 
The front facade of HMP Perth Prison in Perth, Scotland.
A probe is underway after a woman spent the night in a maximum-security prison in Scotland when police kept her there for having supposedly “masculine features.” Scottish Prison Service

A probe is underway after a woman spent the night in a maximum-security prison in Scotland when police kept her there for having supposedly “masculine features.” Police Scotland told The Independent it was investigating how the woman—who a spokesperson said was taken into custody with “incomplete information about their gender”—was remanded in HMP Perth instead of the country’s women’s prison after she appeared in court on Oct. 21. “We are reviewing our custody procedure to ensure this does not happen again,” the spokesperson added. “This is a complete embarrassment for everyone involved,” a source told The Telegraph. “Taking a female to a male prison and leaving her there is a shocker.” The paper reported that, even after authorities discovered they had brought the woman to the wrong facility, she was forced to stay overnight in the men’s prison because it was too late to facilitate a transfer. She was kept in segregation before being moved the next day. “An assumption was made, based on someone’s appearance and not much else,” the source told The Telegraph.

