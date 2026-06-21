Gisele Bundchen Snubs Ex Tom Brady in Father’s Day Post

Gisele Bündchen, 45, didn’t have anything nice to say to her ex, Tom Brady, 48, this Father’s Day. The former supermodel honored the fathers in her life on Instagram this morning, but did not mention the former NFL quarterback with whom she shares two children. In her Sunday Instagram post, Bündchen thanked her husband, Joaquim Valente, with whom she shares a 1-year-old, and her own father, Valdir Bündchen, but omitted Brady. “Happy Father’s Day @joaquimvalente! Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency,” Bündchen wrote in the caption. “You are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much.” She also thanked her father for his “unconditional love, wisdom, and support.” Ending the post with “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. ❤️,” she again made no mention of the retired quarterback with whom she shares son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13 and to whom she was married for 13 years before their 2022 divorce. Last month, Brady celebrated Mother’s Day with posts featuring both Bündchen and actress Bridget Moynahan, 55, an ex-girlfriend with whom Brady shares a child.