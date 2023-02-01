Read it at New York Post
Gisele Bündchen has nothing but nice things to say about her ex-husband, Tom Brady, as he announces his retirement from the NFL—“for good” this time. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” Bündchen commented on Brady’s Instagram post, alongside a prayer hands emoji. The couple officially split last fall after Brady decided to come back 40 days after announcing his retirement, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend said Wednesday that now he really is ending his career. Whether or not the retirement sticks this time, it’s safe to say Bündchen won’t be joining Brady on his “new chapter.”