CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Gisele Wishes Ex Tom Brady ‘Wonderful Things’ as He Retires ‘for Good’

    THANK YOU, NEXT

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Gisele Bundchen waves next to Tom Brady

    Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty

    Gisele Bündchen has nothing but nice things to say about her ex-husband, Tom Brady, as he announces his retirement from the NFL—“for good” this time. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” Bündchen commented on Brady’s Instagram post, alongside a prayer hands emoji. The couple officially split last fall after Brady decided to come back 40 days after announcing his retirement, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend said Wednesday that now he really is ending his career. Whether or not the retirement sticks this time, it’s safe to say Bündchen won’t be joining Brady on his “new chapter.”

    Read it at New York Post