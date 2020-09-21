CHEAT SHEET
Giuliana Rancic Absent From Emmys After Testing Positive for Coronavirus
Longtime E! host Giuliana Rancic was conspicuously absent from the channel’s official Emmys pre-show after testing positive for coronavirus, Deadline reports. “Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” Rancic said in a video message played by the network, before announcing she found out she had tested positive. “As far as my health, I’m doing well,” Rancic continued, adding her husband and son also tested positive. Sources told Deadline the host’s result came within the last 24 hours, forcing the network to scramble and find a replacement.