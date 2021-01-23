Giuliani Admits an Associate Asked the Trump Campaign to Pay Him $20,000 a Day
ALL IN A DAY’S WORK
Despite earlier denials, Rudy Giuliani finally admitted that an associate on his team did ask former President Trump’s campaign to pay Giuliani a $20,000 per day fee for his legal services after the presidential election this fall, according to The New York Times. The fee would have made Giuliani one of the highest paid lawyers in the country.
Giuliani confirmed the request to the Times on Friday evening but insisted that he didn’t know about it at the time and said he didn’t want to be paid for his work for Trump. Up until Friday afternoon the former New York City mayor denied that the fee request had happened altogether. “I feel extremely bad that I’m portrayed as some kind of money-grubbing ambulance chaser,” said Giuliani, who led Trump’s legal battles to overturn the results of the November presidential election that he lost to President Biden.