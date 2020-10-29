Giuliani Associate David Correia to Plead Guilty to Defrauding Investors Via ‘Fraud Guarantee’ Business

Read it at The New York Times
David Correia, an associate of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, will plead guilty to defrauding investors Thursday, according to multiple reports. New York prosecutors allege that Correia and another man who helped Giuliani dig up political dirt, Lev Parnas, conspired to defraud investors via their company Fraud Guarantee. The two paid Giuliani $500,000 to promote the company in 2018. The two were also indicted on campaign fraud charges in September 2019, and that trial is set to begin March 2021. Correia is reportedly not cooperating with authorities as part of his agreement, unlike Parnas, who is.