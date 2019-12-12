Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Got $1M Payment From Russia in September: Prosecutors
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have asked a judge to return Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas to jail for misrepresenting his income and hiding a large payment he got from Russia earlier this year, Bloomberg reports. Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York called Parnas a “flight risk” after he allegedly lied about his income and concealed a $1 million payment from Russia in September. According to prosecutors, the payment was sent to an account under Parnas' wife's name—Svetlana Parnas. Prosecutors claimed in the filing that the move seemed to be an “attempt to ensure that any assets were held in Svetlana’s, rather than Lev’s, name.”
The Wednesday filing came after Parnas was allowed time outside of his apartment each day during home detention. Parnas' attorney told ABC News he was “reviewing” the filing and would have a “written response in the coming days.” Giuliani and his lawyer have not commented publicly on the matter. Parnas, along with fellow Giuliani associate Igor Fruman, was arrested in October and charged with campaign finance violations.