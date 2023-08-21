Giuliani Claims to Have ‘Scientific Evidence’ of 2020 Fraud
GIVE IT UP ALREADY
Rudy Giuliani claimed to have “scientific evidence” that will prove his longstanding and so far baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election—evidence that will also clear his name after the former New York City mayor was charged alongside Donald Trump on charges relating to their attempted election interference. Answering a caller on his Sunday radio show, Giuliani promised to reveal the so-called proof at some soon-to-be announced date. “There are things we didn’t present then [2020] because over the next couple of years, a lot of people did a lot of work and have been able to produce more witnesses and what I would call scientific evidence that is very persuasive,” Guiliani said. The former New York mayor also claimed that both he and Donald Trump genuinely believed that there was election fraud that took place, further proving their innocence. “The fact is I know he believed it, and I did,” he said. “And many others did—in fact, about 50 percent of the American people believed it.”