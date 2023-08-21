CHEAT SHEET
    Giuliani Claims to Have ‘Scientific Evidence’ of 2020 Fraud

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, wipes away sweat as he speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020.

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    Rudy Giuliani claimed to have “scientific evidence” that will prove his longstanding and so far baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election—evidence that will also clear his name after the former New York City mayor was charged alongside Donald Trump on charges relating to their attempted election interference. Answering a caller on his Sunday radio show, Giuliani promised to reveal the so-called proof at some soon-to-be announced date. “There are things we didn’t present then [2020] because over the next couple of years, a lot of people did a lot of work and have been able to produce more witnesses and what I would call scientific evidence that is very persuasive,” Guiliani said. The former New York mayor also claimed that both he and Donald Trump genuinely believed that there was election fraud that took place, further proving their innocence. “The fact is I know he believed it, and I did,” he said. “And many others did—in fact, about 50 percent of the American people believed it.”

