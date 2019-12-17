Giuliani Henchman Received $1 Million From Ukrainian Oligarch’s Lawyer: Prosecutors
A lawyer for Dmitry Firtash, the Ukrainian oligarch who is facing bribery charges in the U.S., made a $1 million payment to the wife of Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, just a month before he was arrested for allegedly violating campaign finance laws, prosecutors said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The lawyer was identified by Parnas’ attorney as Ralph Oswald Isenegger, a Swiss national, according to CNN. Prosecutors previously requested that Parnas’ bail be revoked because he failed to disclose the $1 million payment, which was deposited into his wife’s bank account. Federal Judge Paul Oetken rejected that request on Tuesday at a hearing in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. “I think the strict conditions that exist [for bail] are appropriate,” Oetken said. Parnas’ lawyer previously alleged in a bail hearing that the money was a 60-month loan to Parnas’ wife, Svetlana, with an annual interest rate of five percent.
Parnas and Igor Fruman worked with Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, to dig up dirt on Trump’s political rivals, namely Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Prosecutors are reportedly requesting that Parnas be remanded, as he poses a flight risk.