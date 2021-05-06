Giuliani Lays Off Staff as Legal Fights and Divorces Drain His Wallet, Says Report
CUTTING COSTS
Over the past few days, Rudy Giuliani’s allies have been shamelessly begging Donald Trump to cover his former personal attorney’s legal fees as a federal investigation into his conduct gets more and more serious. Now, a new report from Politico has laid out the extent of Giuliani’s cashflow problems. The site reports the Trump ally has gotten rid of “several staffers and independent contractors” in recent weeks to help shrink his monthly outlays. The pressure has ramped up on Giuliani since federal agents raided his home and office last week, leaving him staring at a long and expensive legal fight. He’s already being sued for defamation by voting-machine company Dominion, and reportedly pays tens of thousands of dollars every month in alimony. In 2019, he butt-dialled an NBC News reporter and was heard complaining: “The problem is we need some money.” Giuliani didn’t comment on Politico’s report.