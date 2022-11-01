Giuliani Loses Bid to Throw Out Defamation Suit by Georgia Poll Workers
MOVING FORWARD
A judge denied Rudy Giuliani’s attempt to toss a defamation suit against him by two Georgia election workers he accused of fraud. Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, a mother-daughter duo, faced harassment and threats after Trump and Giuliani repeatedly accused the pair of moving cases of allegedly illegal ballots in a Georgia polling center, a theory that was thoroughly debunked after multiple investigations found the women were simply performing their routine election-related duties. “There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere,” said Freeman during a Jan. 6 committee hearing in June, referring to the hate she faced in the wake of the pair’s accusations. In a 27-page opinion, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell ruled that there was “ample circumstantial evidence of a civil conspiracy between Giuliani and members of the Trump Campaign” to move forward with the suit, which was trimmed in May 2021 to focus solely on Giuliani. Freeman and Moss are seeking unspecified monetary damages from the former mayor.