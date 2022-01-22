CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Giuliani Pal Igor Fruman Gets Year in Prison
TO THE SLAMMER
Read it at Axios
Igor Fruman, a onetime ally of Rudy Giuliani, was sentenced to a year in prison Friday for campaign finance violations. Fruman was also fined $10,000 for illegal campaign contributions by a foreign national. He pleaded guilty in September and was ordered to report to prison on March 14. Fruman was charged in conjunction with Lev Parnas, another former associate of Giuliani. Both figured prominently in the Trump lawyer’s quest to pin allegations of corruption on Joe and Hunter Biden during the 2020 campaign.