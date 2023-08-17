Giuliani Pocketed $300K for Anti-Biden Film Project That Went Nowhere: Lawsuit
‘SMOKING GUNS’
Two farming magnate brothers have filed a lawsuit claiming Rudy Giuliani was one of several investors who convinced them to sink $1 million in a documentary that promised to expose Joe Biden and his son’s alleged corruption—but never materialized. Baldev and Kewel Munger met Giuliani (who is not a defendant in the suit, but referenced heavily) in 2019. The lawsuit says Giuliani and two others pitched the brothers a film that would be “a possible ‘kill shot’ to Biden’s presidential campaign,” even suggesting “they possessed key documents that were ‘smoking guns.’” According to the suit, the three men swore they had proof “the Ukrainian government engaged in a quid pro quo exchange with the Biden family to benefit Burisma,” the energy company at the center of the Hunter Biden drama. The Mungers handed over $1 million, which was split between Giuliani and the other two men, the suit claims. Not only was the film never released, but Biden won the election and the Mungers say they were left with zilch. Spokespeople for the Mungers, the defendants, and Giuliani did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.