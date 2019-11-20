Giuliani Blasts GOP Counsel: ‘I Would Appreciate His Apology’
Rudy Giuliani publicly shamed GOP counsel Steve Castor on Twitter in response to a question he asked U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland during Wednesday’s House impeachment hearing. “Republican lawyer doesn’t do his own research and preparation, and is instead picking up Democrat lies, shame,” Giuliani tweeted. His Twitter attack came in response to an earlier question asked by Castor. “Did you know that Rudy Giuliani has private business interests in Ukraine?” the GOP counsel asked Sondland, who answered that he was not aware. In his tweet, Giuliani went on to insist that he has no financial interests in Ukraine and would “appreciate his apology.”
In Sondland’s opening statement, he put President Trump’s personal lawyer at the center of the pressure campaign on Ukraine’s president to carry out Trump’s political agenda. “We did not want to work with Giuliani,” Sondland testified. He emphasized that he only collaborated with Giuliani at Trump’s orders.