Giuliani Rants About Bidens, Mentions Money Problem in Butt-Dial Call to Reporter
President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, accidentally butt-dialed an NBC News reporter and left him a pair of three-minute voicemails in which he can be heard discussing Bahrain, the need for hundreds of thousands of dollars, and former Vice President Joe Biden. In an Oct. 16 voicemail, Giuliani reportedly talks to a man named “Charlie,” saying he’s in the midst of “a fraud case ’cause he didn’t do any due diligence.” Another man responds, but is unintelligible. “Let’s get back to business,” Giuliani then says. “I gotta get you to get on Bahrain.” The lawyer then inquires where a man named “Robert” is, and the other man says he’s in Turkey. “The problem is we need some money... We need a few hundred thousand,” Giuliani says. While most of what the other man says cannot be made out, Giuliani can be heard telling this person he wants “options” on an issue pertaining to Bahrain.
The Daily Beast previously reported that Giuliani’s security and consulting firm had secured a deal with Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior for the training of their police force. He also reportedly had a meeting with Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa al-Khalifa in December. Giuliani worked with a Robert Mangas at the firm Greenberg Traurig until May 2018. Mangas is reportedly a registered agent of the Turkish government and is mentioned in a case against Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab, a client of Giuliani’s.
In a Sept. 28 voicemail to the same NBC News reporter, Giuliani is heard accusing Biden of corruption in China and attempted corruption in Kazakhstan and Russia. “There’s plenty more to come out,” he told an unknown person. “You know how they get? Biden has been been trading in on his public office since he was a senator.” The attorney then alleged Biden’s son, Hunter, used his father to secure himself a job after “people wouldn’t hire him because he had a drug” problem, and said he made anywhere between “$5 and $8 million.” “A $3 million transaction was laundered, which is illegal,” he asserted. He also claimed the son of former Secretary of State John Kerry was Hunter’s “partner” in the alleged scheme. “They don’t want to investigate (Biden) because he’s protected, so we gotta force them to do it,” he said, adding that others said such a probe would “affect the 2020 election.”