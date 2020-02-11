Giuliani Creating Documentary on Hunter Biden Probe: Report
President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is ramping up his efforts to investigate ties between Trump’s Democratic rivals and Ukraine by pursuing a documentary on former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, according to Yahoo News. Giuliani and his production team, led by veteran California Republican fixer Tim Yale, have reportedly been interviewing individuals for the documentary. They have also reportedly been talking with potential investors for the film, showing them trailers with footage of Joe Biden and actors portraying Hunter Biden and Ukrainian officials. Trump and his allies, namely Giuliani, have long argued that Hunter’s service on the board of Burisma while his father oversaw Ukraine policy in the Obama administration was corrupt—an allegation both Bidens have resisted. In the wake of Trump’s impeachment acquittal last week in the Senate, Giuliani has been conducting interviews and has vowed to deliver evidence to the Justice Department. A Republican source described Giuliani’s project to Yahoo News as a satirical mockumentary and less serious than Giuliani and Trump’s effort to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on the Bidens.