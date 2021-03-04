Giuliani Ridiculed for Podcast Warning Us All About the ‘Dangers of Misinformation’
SPEAKING FROM EXPERIENCE
The architect of some of the most outrageous and absurd horseshit of our times suddenly believes that online misinformation has gone too far. In a new podcast, Rudy Giuliani—who will forever be associated with the Big Lie of election fraud that culminated in an armed assault on the Capitol—focuses on the topic of “the dire consequences of misinformation on social media.” Sharing his little brain-fart on Twitter, the Trump attorney complained, without any apparent irony, that misleading information “has become a daily occurrence on social media platforms.” He added: “If continued unaddressed, it will eventually lead to Jefferson’s worst nightmare of a poorly informed citizenry, which he saw as the greatest danger to democracy.” The podcast was published Wednesday—two days after YouTube suspended Giuliani from its platform, yet again, after he spouted more baseless nonsense about election fraud.