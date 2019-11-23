‘TRUTH ALERT!’
Giuliani Says Biden ‘Files’ Locked in His Safe Will Be Released if He ‘Disappears’
After reiterating his claim that he has an “insurance policy” in case President Trump throws him under the bus amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry, Rudy Giuliani took to Twitter on Saturday to warn that he has “files” on Joe Biden that will be released in case he “disappears.” The former New York mayor has repeatedly referenced a mysterious “insurance policy” when asked if he's worried about Trump potentially turning on him for his dealings in Ukraine. After repeating that claim in an interview with Fox News on Saturday while also defending his relationship with Trump, Giuliani wrote on Twitter that his comment was “sarcastic” but also made in reference to compromising information he has on Biden. “The statement I’ve made several times of having an insurance policy, if thrown under bus, is sarcastic & relates to the files in my safe about the Biden Family’s 4 decade monetizing of his office,” he wrote. “If I disappear, it will appear immediately along with my RICO chart.”
Giuliani has become a top target for House Democrats in their impeachment investigation into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Several witnesses in the investigation have testified that they were uncomfortable with Giuliani’s campaign to oust former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who is known for her anti-corruption efforts. Giuliani’s associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested last month on a four-count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy, making false statements, and falsification of records. They played key roles in Giuliani’s pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.