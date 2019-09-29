CHEAT SHEET
Not my call
Giuliani Says He’d Only Cooperate With Impeachment Investigation With Trump’s Permission
Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, said on Sunday that he would cooperate with the House’s impeachment inquiry if Trump gives him permission to do so. “If he decides that he wants me to testify, of course I’ll testify,” Giuliani said when asked about the impending inquiry. The inquiry was prompted by a whistleblower complaint that alleges Trump pressured the Ukrainian president during a phone call to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son days after withholding military aid. The effort to pressure Ukraine was allegedly spearheaded by Giuliani, despite no evidence of any wrongdoing by either Biden. House Democrats are currently working on an agreement to secure the whistleblower’s testimony, and waiting to see how the White House responds to demands for testimony and documents.