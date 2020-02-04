Giuliani: Trump Should ‘100%’ Probe Biden After Expected Senate Acquittal
Rudy Giuliani says President Trump should “absolutely, 100 percent” investigate former Vice President Joe Biden even after his expected acquittal by the Senate on Wednesday. “I would have no problem with him doing it,” the president’s personal attorney told NPR’s Steve Inskeep in an interview. “In fact, I'd have a problem with him not doing it. I think he would be saying that Joe Biden can get away with selling out the United States, making us a fool in the Ukraine.” Giuliani also called Trump’s expected acquittal “a total vindication.” Fifty-three Republican senators are expected to vote to acquit Trump on Wednesday. Giuliani said that some GOP senators—including Lamar Alexander (R-TN)—who have been critical of Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine, “don’t understand the facts.” “Lamar is wrong, and Lamar is a good friend of mine, and he's a fine man except he doesn't know all the facts,” Giuliani added.
Trump and his allies have accused the former vice president of abusing his power to protect his son, Hunter, from facing scrutiny while serving on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, and their efforts to dig up dirt to back their claims are at the center of Trump’s impeachment trial. Biden has denied any wrongdoing. “I believe that it would be one of the great corrupt events in American history if this case is not investigated at the highest levels of two governments,” Giuliani said, referring to the United States and Ukraine.