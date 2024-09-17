Giuliani Takes Another L in Court as Judge Tosses His Suit Against Biden

Cash-strapped former Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani’s defamation lawsuit against President Joe Biden has been dismissed after the judge handling the case determined that the former New York City mayor “utterly failed” to carry his burden.

Last October, Giuliani sued Biden for saying during a 2020 presidential debate that Giuliani was a “Russian pawn.”

Biden’s lawyers contended that the complaint was “utterly devoid of well-pled factual allegations,” and after Giuliani failed to respond to their motion to have the suit dismissed, New Hampshire DIstrict Court Judge Paul Barbadoro warned that he would rule on their request unless Giuliani gave a “legally sufficient reason to withhold action.”

After no action came from Giuliani, Barbadoro on Friday dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, meaning Giuliani can file the suit again in another court. Whether Giuliani intends on doing so is unclear, especially considering his massive debts and other legal predicaments.

A representative for Giuliani didn’t respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Last December, Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million to two Georgia poll workers he defamed following the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani subsequently filed for bankruptcy, but that effort failed in July when the New York judge handling the matter called him a “recalcitrant debtor” amid his failure to produce required documents.

In that time, Giuliani lost his accountant handling the case and was also sued by his former lawyer, Robert Costello, for failing to pay $1.6 million in legal fees.

Now disbarred for his election lies, Giuliani is also a defendant in election interference cases in Georgia and Arizona. On top of that, the former New York City mayor has been accused of sexual harassment by a former assistant.