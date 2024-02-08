Giuliani: Trump Campaign, RNC Owe Me $2M in Legal Fees

Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday told a federal bankruptcy court that he never received around $2 million in legal fees for work he did on Donald Trump’s 2020 election campaign, alleging that the Republican National Committee and the former president’s campaign still owe him the cash.

The former New York City mayor made the claim in a meeting with his creditors and the office of the U.S. Trustee in Manhattan. Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December after he was ordered to pay $148 million to a pair of former election workers he defamed by wrongly accusing them of electoral fraud during the 2020 election.

Giuliani said Trump asked him to “take over” his campaign legal staff in November 2020, but declined to hold the former president personally accountable for the unpaid fees, according to The Independent. He added that although some of his expenses were paid, he “never got a salary.”

“Once I took over, it was my understanding that I would be paid by the campaign for my legal work and my expenses to be paid,” he said. “When we submitted the invoice for payment, they just paid the expenses. Not all but most. They never paid the legal fees.”

In a statement, Giuliani’s political adviser said the bankruptcy was “just another example” of “the abhorrent weaponization of our justice system. “The only reason we’re here today is because Mayor Rudy Giuliani has the courage to speak up and take on the permanent Washington political class, and he refuses to be unfairly censored or bullied into silence,” Ted Goodman said.