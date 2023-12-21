As a federal judge ordered Rudy Giuliani to immediately cough up $148 million he owes to two Georgia election workers he defamed, the former New York City mayor hawked unapproved supplements that he said could be used both as Christmas ornaments and to “help me fight the traitors.”

Judge Beryl A. Howell, in a 13-page ruling Wednesday, sided with election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who had asked the court to nix a requirement for them to wait 30 days before seeking enforcement of their financial judgment against Giuliani in light of his track record as an “uncooperative litigant.” The judge granted their request, noting that Giuliani might “conceal his assets” if he were given more time based on an “ample record in this case of Giuliani’s efforts to conceal or hide his assets.”

With his legal and financial woes mounting, the former federal prosecutor took to his livestreamed program America’s Mayor Live late Wednesday to defend his former boss, the same one who reportedly repeatedly rebuffed his pleas for help paying bills after their crusade to overturn the 2020 election results blew up in their faces.

“We’re into fascist territory now,” Giuliani declared, citing his own legal setbacks and a bombshell ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court blocking Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot over his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“The four judges that wrote that opinion raped the Constitution,” Giuliani said, describing it as an “illegal, violent ripping up.” Trump’s campaign has already vowed to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Giuliani went on to double down on popular MAGA talking points, railing against President Joe Biden for what he described as “giving away” the country to undocumented immigrants and claiming there would be no war in Ukraine if Trump were still in charge.

His rants were punctuated by awkward promotions for Balance of Nature supplements, which have been the subject of several warnings from the Food and Drug Administration over the “the company’s claims that its products could be used to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent diseases such as cancer, heart disease, cirrhosis, diabetes, asthma, and COVID-19.”

Giuliani, apparently getting into the holiday spirit despite the staggering financial judgment against him, urged followers not only to take the supplements every day but also to use the empty bottles to decorate their Christmas trees.

“Last night I showed you how to put one together,” he said on Wednesday’s show, holding up a Balance of Nature bottle with a wire hook inserted into the top. “This one’s going on the tree now. I’m going to have two on my tree!”

Not only are they “wonderful as a stocking stuffer,” he said, but all purchases of the supplement “help me fight the traitors.”