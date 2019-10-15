CHEAT SHEET
DEEP POCKETS
Giuliani ‘Was Paid $500,000’ for Work for Indicted Associate Lev Parnas’ Company
President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was paid $500,000 for work he did for a company co-founded by a Ukrainian-American businessman arrested last week on campaign-finance charges, Reuters reports. Lev Parnas was one of two Giuliani associates arrested at Washington’s Dulles Airport last week on charges that they funneled foreign money to unnamed U.S. politicians. Giuliani has admitted Parnas’ company, Fraud Guarantee, used Giuliani Partners for security-consulting services in August 2018. Giuliani told Reuters that Parnas’ firm paid his company a total of $500,000 for what Giuliani said was for business and legal advice. Giuliani said the money came in two payments but that he couldn’t recall what dates the money was handed over. He said most of the work he did for Fraud Guarantee was completed in 2018, but that he had been doing follow-up for over a year. Federal prosecutors are scrutinizing Giuliani’s dealings with Parnas and Igor Fruman, who was also indicted on campaign-finance charges last week.