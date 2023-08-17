Giuliani Went to Mar-a-Lago to Plead With Trump for Financial Help: Report
PLEASE, SIR
Former President Donald Trump’s onetime personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is reportedly having money problems—so much so that he trekked to Mar-a-Lago earlier this year to make a desperate last-ditch plea to Trump for help paying his legal bills, CNN reported Wednesday night. Anchor Kaitlan Collins said on The Source that Giuliani and his lawyer, Robert Costello, visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago in April to discuss the matter, but that Trump was hesitant to help. According to a CNN report published shortly after Collins broke the news, Trump “only agreed to cover a small fee from a data vendor hosting Giuliani’s records.” The former New York mayor hasn’t received any more payments, a source told the outlet. Giuliani, who is being sued for defamation by two Georgia election workers, “is having financial difficulties,” his lawyers said in a court filing for that case earlier this month. He also appears to be selling his $6.5 million Manhattan apartment. In addition to those cases, Giuliani also faces a sexual harassment lawsuit from a former employee, potential disbarment in Washington, D.C. and New York, and, of course, the recently filed RICO indictment over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.