Giuliani Whines That Trump Treated ‘Worse Than a Terrorist’

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, appeared on Newsmax Friday night to complain about how the ex-president has been treated so poorly–“worse than a terrorist,” to be specific–in light of the news that Attorney General Merrick has appointed a special master to handle two criminal investigations into Trump.

Rather than give credence to the possibility that Trump erred by mishandling classified documents he stored at Mar-a-Lago or by trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Giuliani held a classic “woe is Trump” forum on one of the few networks that still has him on.

Giuliani spoke to fill-in host Carl Higbie, who essentially accused the Department of Justice of engaging in a fishing expedition against the twice-impeached former president. “They’re not investigating a crime and then going after the man,” Higbie asserted, apparently trying to put a convenient spin on the circumstances that Trump faces. “They’re investigating the man and then trying to find a crime based on that.”

Giuliani agreed. “That was a very good point, because with Trump it is different, and it was with me,” he replied, taking the opportunity to bring up how federal investigators dropped an investigation into his relationship with a Ukrainian prosecutor that came under scrutiny during Trump’s first impeachment.

When asked if Jack Smith, the man tasked with being special counsel, could “be impartial,” Giualini said he “hoped so,” before criticizing Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating the 2016 Trump campaign’s links to Russia. “I’m not going to pre-judge the man. I don’t know him.”

“The thing about President Trump, I think, when this all calms down… we’ve certainly never had a president in the history of this country where we have deprived him of more rights than Donald Trump,” Giuliani added towards the end of the interview. “We’ve treated him like he was worse than a terrorist. They’ve invaded three of his lawyers’ offices, including mine. That’s unheard of!”

Giuliani wasn’t done there. The former New York mayor went so far as to claim that the FBI and the Justice Department “are too close to the Stasi,” the East German state security service, “than they are to what used to be the FBI.” A similar complaint was made in June by Jeffrey Clark on Fox News after the Trump-allied former DOJ official’s home was raided over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Giuliani, who oversaw the fake elector scheme following Trump’s loss, is also facing a defamation lawsuit over his false claims of fraud relating to the 2020 election.