Giuliani’s Daughter Reveals How Dad Reacted to Harris Endorsement

Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.

“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thing I do try to tell him is just how afraid I am about our future and about the future of any grandchildren that I may give him.”

The 35-year-old also said her father’s persona during private moments is not different from what the public sees on television.

“He talks to me the same way that he would talk to a camera. He has his way of presenting these things, and he just sticks with them. And it’s hard. It is really hard.”

“The reason I get asked about this so much is that it is so relatable to have this chasm in your family over Trump, and I think with Trump in office, those chasms are not going to be will to heal.

Giuliani’s father has supported Trump through thick-and-thin as a lawyer. He has been disbarred in New York and Washington and failed to win a defamation lawsuit against election workers in Georgia.

With her father facing several legal troubles in Arizona, Giuliani admitted she fears that he might end up in prison.

“It’s a really difficult thing to think about,” she said. “I think the thing I am focusing on now is the future of our country, and who I want my children to be able to look up to in the office of the presidency.

“I think if you even just take the policy out of it, which is very hard to do with things like reproductive freedom and the climate crisis, but if you even take all of that away and you just watch Kamala Harris talk, and the optimism and joy that she brings back into politics, and then you watch Trump, and you see the hate and the anger that he spews, I want my children to look up to Kamala Harris.”

“Everyone needs to be accountable for their own actions. I really believe that,” she also said.

Despite their clear disagreement on politics, Giuliani said she still felt the same way about her father.

“Because I do love him, and I want him to know that, but I want to have children, and I’ve been thinking a lot about what that means in this world,” she said.

“It’s really a scary prospect as it is with everything that is happening to the climate and with reproductive rights under assault, and so just when I thought about the future that I want to be able to give your children, it just became very clear that I needed to get this message as far out there as possible, and I knew that sharing my personal story would be effective in doing that.”