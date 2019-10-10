CHEAT SHEET
Giuliani’s Financial Dealings With Indicted Associates Under Scrutiny in Probe: CNN
Rudy Giuliani’s financial dealings with two associates who were hit with campaign finance-related charges this week are reportedly being looked at by investigators in the case, according to CNN. The FBI and prosecutors are scrutinizing Trump’s personal attorney’s involvement in the flow of money that was central to the indictment of the two associates—Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. However, CNN reports that sources would not confirm whether Giuliani was the target of the probe. Giuliani told the network he was not aware of the feds examining his financial dealings and was not interviewed by the FBI in the investigation. In a press conference earlier Thursday announcing the charges against Parnas and Fruman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman told reporters that “this investigation is continuing”—but did not elaborate further.