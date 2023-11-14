Giuliani’s Top Ukrainian Ally Charged With Russia-Linked Treason
‘ABSOLUTE LIES’
Ukrainian authorities on Monday notified Oleksandr Dubinsky—a sitting member of the country’s parliament who met with Rudy Giuliani as he tried to discredit Joe Biden and his son Hunter in 2019—that he was suspected of state treason. Allegedly part of a criminal group that received more than $10 million from Russian military intelligence to “to take advantage of the tense political situation in Ukraine and discredit our state in the international arena,” Dubinsky was not named in a statement released to Telegram by Ukraine’s Security Service, but he was identified by two Ukrainian lawmakers on the messaging platform, according to Reuters. The wire reported that Dubinsky denied the allegations in his own Telegram post, saying they were “based on the absolute lies of top state officials.” In early 2021, the embattled politician was one of seven Ukrainians placed on a U.S. sanctions list for participating in “a Russia-linked foreign influence network” that spread “fraudulent and unsubstantiated allegations” about a U.S. political candidate.