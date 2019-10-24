CHEAT SHEET
OF COURSE
Giuliani’s Ukraine Henchmen Were Prepping Ex-Ukrainian Official for Hannity Interview Before Arrest: CNN
Two indicted associates of Rudy Giuliani who were reportedly planning to fly to Vienna before their arrest were heading there to help with an interview between Fox News' Sean Hannity and the former Ukrainian prosecutor at the center of debunked corruption claims against Joe Biden, CNN reports. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman—who were arrested at a D.C. airport two weeks ago on campaign finance charges—were planning to meet with Giuliani and Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin in Vienna, Austria, according to four sources cited by CNN. Shokin, whose claims against Biden have been touted by both Giuliani and Dmitry Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch wanted by U.S. authorities on conspiracy charges, was reportedly scheduled for an interview with Sean Hannity in Vienna the next day. Fox News has not commented publicly on the matter.
Giuliani told The Wall Street Journal after Parnas and Fruman were arrested earlier this month that the two men were going to Vienna on business matters. President Trump's personal attorney also told The Atlantic that he was also planning to go to Vienna shortly after Parnas and Fruman were scheduled to leave—though he denied that he would be meeting with them.