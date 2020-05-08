Give Mom The Gift of (accurate) Information

Still need a gift for the fierce moms in your life? Give a year of Beast Inside membership for only $35.

Giving Beast Inside doesn’t just support the tireless work of The Daily Beast, it also shares truthful, reliable reporting, something that shouldn’t be taken for granted in the Bleach Gate era.

Whether you know The Beast is something the mom in your life will adore, or you’re hoping The Beast can be the antidote to fake news among your loved ones, you can never go wrong with giving the gift of information.

Give Beast Inside here.