Give Pandemic-Frazzled Working Moms the Support They Need, or the Economy Will Suffer

It’s May, and everybody American from sea to shining sea is tired of the pandemic. And I mean everybody: from the maskless crazy-eyed meat aisle shoppers who refused to make any adjustments whatsoever to their own lives—and yet complained about adjustments others were making like a frat boy whining that another guy wore a condom—to the zealous germaphobes who have replaced their pre-pandemic personalities with passionate application of epidemiological assumptions that make no scientific sense.

But nobody, from what I can see, is more tired of the pandemic than mothers. They’ve spent the last 14 months being jerked around by a hodgepodge of government ineptitude and overreach, confusing health messaging leading to institutional fumbling, and the general shrug and “you’ll figure it out” back burnering of their needs by employers. But we will not experience a full economic recovery until the needs of mothers are no longer our last priority. Paid family leave is overdue and necessary, but it isn’t enough.

The COVID-19 pandemic added more things for parents to “just figure out” to the already-impossible list. Now, instead of “just figuring out” who will watch the kids while they’re at work outside of the home on a consistent schedule, they had to just figure out how to provide full-time childcare while doing their full-time jobs on a schedule that changed at the whims of government orders and institutional policies. In two-parent households, mothers, of course, felt the brunt of this. What did we think would happen? We still call it “babysitting” when men watch their own children.