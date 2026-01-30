Let’s Be Honest—This Body Sculpting Device Is an Elite Valentine’s Day Gift

U.S. Olympic Gold Medal Track Star Arrested for Speeding
MORE SPEED, LESS HASTE
Track star Sha’Carri Richardson, an Olympic champion, was taken into custody in Florida and cited for a speeding violation on Thursday, police officials reported. Authorities say Richardson was clocked at roughly 104mph while driving on a roadway near the Orlando area. A representative from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated that she followed other vehicles too closely and changed lanes aggressively in order to overtake drivers. At age 25, the elite runner ranks among the quickest female sprinters in history. During the 2024 Summer Games held in Paris, she earned a silver-medal finish in the 100-meter race and helped secure a gold medal as part of the 4×100 relay squad. Those achievements followed her removal from Olympic competition in 2020 after a drug test detected substances associated with cannabis. The previous year, Richardson released a public statement expressing regret toward her partner, fellow athlete Christian Coleman, after her arrest connected to an alleged fourth-degree domestic violence incident that reportedly occurred at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.