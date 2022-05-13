Parents to Son: Give Us a Grandchild or We’re Suing for $650,000
TOUGH LOVE
A couple in India have gone beyond standard guilt-tripping in trying to get their son to cough up a grandchild. Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad say they will sue their son for $650,000 if his wife does not get pregnant within a year, according to The Guardian. “My son has been married for six years but they are still not planning a baby,” according to a legal brief they filed in court in Haridwar. “At least if we have a grandchild to spend time with, our pain will become bearable.” The couple arrived at the price as a form of payback for their “investment” in the couple’s lavish wedding, which included a five-star hotel, luxury car, and honeymoon in addition to paying for the son to become a pilot. A court in northern India will hear the case May 17.