Givenchy Under Fire for ‘Blatantly Offensive’ Noose Necklace
WILL THEY EVER LEARN?
Givenchy is being lambasted for a “blatantly offensive” necklace a model wore during the fashion giant’s show in Paris, according to The Guardian. The necklace resembles a noose and bears similarities to Burberry’s controversial hoodie that included a noose around the neck. Fashion industry “watchdog” Diet Prada called out Givenchy and its creative director, Matthew M. Williams, accusing them of making the same tasteless mistake as Burberry in 2019. “Really makes you wonder how no one noticed,” wrote the anonymous Instagram account. “But alas...history repeats itself.”
Angela McRobbie, professor of media, communications, and cultural studies at Goldsmiths, University of London, also criticized the design. “Is there a cynical agenda to shock and then rapidly withdraw the offending piece for the media attention it accrues?” she wondered. When asked for comment by The Guardian, Givenchy said: “The house do not have an official response on this.”