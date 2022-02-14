Crowdfunding Site That Raised Millions for the ‘Freedom Convoy’ Gets Hit by Hackers
FIRE AND ICE
The anti-vax “Freedom Convoy” 2022 encountered more fundraising trouble Monday when its digital donation platform was hacked. The page, hosted by the Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo, raised nearly $9 million and appears to have been compromised to combat COVID misinformation associated with the trucker protest. As reported by VICE, the hackers also exposed the names, email address, and donation amounts of the convoy’s 92,845 benefactors. Contributions were made from at least one Department of Justice email address as well as people claiming to work at NASA and the U.S. Military. Over 13,000 included messages that refer to “God” or “Jesus,” while another stated: “I look forward to the day you tyrants are swinging from a noose.” The hacked site featured an image of the snow queen Elsa, from Disney’s Frozen, with the message, “Attention GiveSendGo Grifters and Hatriots...you are committed to funding anything that keeps the raging fire of misinformation going until that it burns the world’s collective democracies down.” The message added, “GiveSendGo itself is frozen.”