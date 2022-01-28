Man Allegedly Told Nevada Election Worker: I Hope Your Kids Get Molested
JUST SICK
A Las Vegas man has been accused of making shocking threats to an election worker in four phone calls all made one day after the Capitol riot. A press release from the Department of Justice states that the FBI arrested Gjergi Luke Juncaj this week after he allegedly made the four threatening calls to an employee in the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office on Jan. 7 last year. On one of those calls, Juncaj, 50, is accused of telling the unidentified official: “I want to thank you for such a great job you all did on stealing the election. I hope you all go to jail for treason. I hope your children get molested. You are all going to [expletive] die.” Juncaj appeared in federal court Wednesday and was charged with four counts of making threatening telephone calls. He faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison on each count.