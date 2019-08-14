CHEAT SHEET
Falling Rocks at Glacier National Park Kill Utah Teen, Injure Four
A 14-year-old girl was killed at Glacier National Park and four others were injured when rocks falling from above the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road hit their car on Monday night. The family from Utah was driving through the park when rocks shattered the rear windshield and injured the girl’s parents and two other children in the vehicle. The girl could not be airlifted out because her condition was too unstable. She died while being taken to a local Montana hospital via ground ambulance. The last injury that occurred near the heavily traveled tourist site was in 1996, when a vehicle was also hit by a falling rock.