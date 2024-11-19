Cheat Sheet
1
Trump Media Eyeing Purchase of Cryptocurrency Platform
MONEY MOVES
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Updated 11.19.24 3:25AM EST 
Published 11.18.24 11:05PM EST 
President-elect Donald Trump visits a cryptocurrency-themed bar called Pubkey in Manhattan.
President-elect Donald Trump visits a cryptocurrency-themed bar called Pubkey in Manhattan. Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The parent company of Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform is engaged in talks to purchase a cryptocurrency trading platform, according to a new report. Trump Media and Technology Group, despite the company’s well publicized financial struggles, has emerged in recent weeks as a proxy for Trump’s political stock, with the company’s shares skyrocketing in value since the president-elect won re-election earlier this month. This has given it plenty of opportunities to invest in other companies, among them the crypto marketplace Bakkt, the Financial Times reported Monday. The company’s former CEO, Kelly Loeffler—who served as a Republican U.S. Senator during Trump’s first term—is also the co-chair of Trump’s inauguration. Trump and his inner circle have in recent months expressed a deep interest in cryptocurrency, which emerged as a major theme of the president-elect’s 2024 campaign. After news of TMTG’s interest in Bakkt broke Monday, shares of the company soared more than 150 percent—while TMTG itself jumped 16 percent.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Read it at Financial Times

2

‘Gladiator II’ Star Says Meeting King Wasn’t on His ‘List of Priorities’

TOUGH CROWD
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.19.24 11:55AM EST 
A photo of Paul Mescal on a red carpet
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal was pretty much the opposite of starstruck when he met King Charles at the film’s London premiere, he told a Variety reporter. “I’m Irish, so it’s kind of not on the list of priorities,” he said in response to the reporter’s attempts to get him to enthuse about his meeting with the British monarch. “But it’s an amazing thing for Ridley [Scott] because I know how important that is for him,” he added. The acclaimed English director was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2003. “To see his film celebrated in that context was pretty special,” Mescal continued. Asked what he and King Charles discussed, the 28-year-old Normal People actor admitted he had no idea. “I found it hard to hear exactly what he was saying,” he said. “Your head is in such a frenzy, so you’re just kind of nodding along and just smiling.” The film took in $87 million during its international opening over the weekend, making it Scott’s strongest opener to date, Variety reported.

Partner update

These Fuzz Lined Crocs Are a Great Gift for People Who Deserve a Little Holiday Break
COZY-CORE
AD BY Crocs
Published 11.19.24 12:00AM EST 
Holiday Crocs
Crocs

Crocs were designed to seamlessly transition from land to water. Now the famous clogs are making their way to the living room with a Fuzz Lined slipper alternative. They feature a cozy interior that is comfortable indoors and a clog exterior that is forgiving when you need to step outside. The collection includes a variety of designs like holiday graphics, classic clogs, full-fuzz, and platform options. They are the perfect addition to any Croc-fanatic’s closet or a fun introduction for those who have yet to board the Crocs train.

Crocs is known for its loud and proud collaborations. For this holiday season, the Mickey Mouse Holiday Lined Clog is the obvious choice for the people on your list who bring the most cheer.

Mickey Mouse Holiday Lined Clog
Buy At Crocs$80

Free Returns | Free Shipping

For the uninitiated, the Classic Lined Clog is a great starter gift. You can also create a mural of Jibbitz on the iconic shell to add that personal touch.

Classic Lined Clog
Buy At Crocs$60

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Buffalo check is a staple for any winter wardrobe. This Cozzzy Slipper is a great gift for the trend-conscious people on your list.

Classic Buffalo Check Cozzzy Slipper
Buy At Crocs$50

Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
Report Into Gaetz’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Released to Entire Ethics Committee
ACCESS GRANTED
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.18.24 5:24PM EST 
Published 11.18.24 5:22PM EST 
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is photographed after it was reported that U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) would not seek a third vote to be Speaker of the House.
The two-year-long probe into Gaetz ended last week when the former Florida congressman resigned from the House. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest (R-MS) revealed Monday that the formal report on their investigation into Matt Gaetz’s alleged misconduct was made available to all 10 members of the committee. According to Politico, only Guest and fellow ranking member Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) previously had a copy. On Wednesday, the committee is scheduled to meet to discuss Gaetz’s dossier. Guest’s announcement comes amid bipartisan calls from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to release the report’s findings after Donald Trump tapped Gaetz as his nominee for Attorney General. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has pleaded with the committee to keep their findings sealed. The two-year-long ethics probe into Gaetz seemingly ended last week when the former Florida congressman resigned from the House. Since his nomination and resignation, however, a lawyer for the victims of Gaetz’s alleged sexual misconduct has revealed that his clients told the House Ethics Committee that they attended between five and 10 “sex parties” with the former congressman between mid-2017 and the end of 2018. Gaetz has continually denied any wrongdoing.

Read it at Politico

4
NBA Star Apologizes After He’s Slapped With $100K Fine for Anti-Gay Slur
MAKE AMENDS
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.18.24 5:39PM EST 
LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Spectrum Center on November 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
David Jensen/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has apologized for the anti-gay remark he made in a post-game interview over the weekend, insisting that he “didn’t mean anything“ by the comment. The 23-year-old was slapped with a $100,000 fine after he was asked about the last play of a nail-biting Saturday game and responded, “We loaded up, no h---.” Ball, however, insisted to reporters Sunday that he did not intend to be offensive. “I really didn’t mean anything [by it] and don’t want to offend anybody. I’ve got love for everybody, and I don’t discriminate,” he said. The Hornets’ rookie head coach Charles Lee told reporters that he spoke to Ball and emphasized that the language was uncharacteristic of him. “From what I’ve seen since I’ve been around him, he loves everyone. He’s a joy to have around the facility and [speaking like that is] not typically how he operates,” Lee said. “He and I talked about the seriousness of the situation and how he needs to conduct himself going forward.”

Read it at New York Post

Partner update

This Opulent Cashmere Scarf From Bloomingdale’s Is 50% Off—Just for Today
FAB-WOOL-OUS
AD BY Bloomingdale's
Updated 11.19.24 10:24AM EST 
Published 11.19.24 12:00AM EST 
Front view of Bloomingdale's store exterior on a sunny day, featuring its iconic logo on a black facade. Several flags are displayed above, and yellow taxis are parked outside, with people walking by.
jordi2r, Adobe Stock

Day six of Bloomingdale’s 14 Days of Really Big Deals has arrived—and it’s bringing the heat. Just for today (hurry!), this beautiful cashmere travel wrap is a mind-blowing 50% off.

This luxurious and ultrasoft travel wrap is made with C by Bloomingdale’s exclusive cashmere, sourced from vendors in inner Mongolia who carefully hand-brush their goats. This delicate process allows for careful collection of the finest, softest fibers from each goat, ensuring exceptional smoothness and quality in every strand.

This exclusive piece, available only at Bloomingdale’s, offers a stunning selection of 16 colors like scarlet, cherry blossom, and dark evergreen. With such a wide range, you’re sure to find the perfect shade to complement your personal style–and a few to snag as gifts!

Cashmere Travel Wrap
50% off the original price
Buy At Bloomingdale's$99

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

5
Health Groups Devise Plan to Block RFK Jr.’s Cabinet Position
YOU SHALL NOT PASS
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.18.24 5:00PM EST 
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was tapped to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, has a long history of promoting misleading claims in the field. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic-leaning healthcare groups discussed strategy for stopping Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation as Health and Human Services secretary, Politico reported Monday. “We’re nowhere near conceding he’s going to be the next HHS secretary,” said Brad Woodhouse, executive director of Protect Our Care. On a call with over 200 people from dozens of healthcare organizations, Protect Our Care launched the “Stop RFK War Room,” which aims to convince moderate Republicans to block Kennedy’s confirmation. The war room will target Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, who are both moderates. They’ll also reach out to Sen. Mitch McConnell, who survived polio, and Sen. Thom Tillis, who is up for re-election in North Carolina in 2026. Woodhouse said that while some of Kennedy’s ideas—like eliminating food additives—have a broader appeal, his other ideas, like dismantling the FDA and the National Institute of Health, are “too dangerous.” Woodhouse added, “just because Hannibal Lecter has a couple good ideas on something, doesn’t mean I want to invite Hannibal Lecter to dinner.”

Read it at Politico

6
‘One Tree Hill’ Actor Dead at 35 After Illness
‘most thoughtful’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.18.24 2:36PM EST 
Paul Teal in selfie
Paul Teal. @PaulTeal/Instagram

Actor Paul Teal, best known for his role as Josh on the teen soap One Tree Hill, died on Friday, his loved ones announced Teal, 35, had been been battling cancer, Forbes reported. His fiancé Emilia Torello confirmed his death on Instagram and described him as “the most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man.” One Tree Hill actress Bethany Joy Lenz also paid tribute to the actor with her own post. “Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying,” she wrote, “His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.” Teal appeared in seven episodes of season seven of One Tree Hill, and also had roles on other dramas The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Outer Banks, and George & Tammy. Joy Lenz, who’d worked with Teal on other projects before casting him to join Hill, praised his “self-effacing sense of humor” and called him “a joy to work with.”

Read it at Forbes

7
Cruise Line Offering Depressed Anti-Trumpers a Four-Year Getaway
JUST SKIP IT
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 11.19.24 10:28AM EST 
Published 11.18.24 2:01PM EST 
The Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey cruise ship sails at night.
The Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey cruise ship. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Many have expressed a desire to leave the country after Donald Trump’s election win, and one cruise company has packaged a convenient way to miss his entire White House term with its Tour La Vie program. Florida-based company Villa Vie Residences‘ four-year “escape” option allows guests to visit over 425 ports in 140 countries. While shorter time periods are available at one to three years, the program’s “Skip Forward” option will ensure you never touch American soil during Trump’s term. Packages start at around $40,000 a year aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey, which fits 600 residents. Food, drinks, WiFi, and housekeeping are all included, along with the option to have friends and family on board for $129 a day. Mikael Petterson, the company’s chief executive officer, told Newsweek that the company would’ve marketed the cruise the same way even if Kamala Harris had won. “We came up with this marketing campaign before we even knew who would win,” he said. “We don’t have a political view one way or the other. We just wanted to give people who feel threatened to have a way to get out.”

Read it at WFLA

8
Actress Takes Back Apology For Working With Woody Allen
‘JUDGE AND JURY’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.18.24 1:15PM EST 
Rebecca Hall smiles tight-lipped.
Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Passing actress Rebecca Hall “regrets” condemning Woody Allen, she said in a new profile for The Guardian. “I don’t think it’s the responsibility of his actors to speak to that situation,” Hall told the magazine, so “I kind of regret making that statement.” Allen gave Hall the role that catapulted her career, in 2008’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona. But in 2018, she took to social media to share that she’d donated her salary on her last film with Allen, 2019’s A Rainy Day in New York, to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, and regretted that working with the director again “made another woman feel silenced and dismissed.” Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow had just resurfaced her accusations of sexual abuse at the hands of her father, prompting several stars to condemn the director or be side-eyed for working with him. Hall told The Guardian, “It just became, ‘another person denounces Woody Allen and regrets working with him, which is not what I said actually. I don’t regret working with him. He gave me a great job opportunity and he was kind to me.” She added, “I don’t think that we should be the ones who are doing judge and jury on this.”

Read it at The Guardian

Shop with Scouted

The Celebrity and Editor-Approved ŌURA Ring Is $200 Off Right Now
BLACK FRIDAY 2024
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 11.18.24 2:32PM EST 
Published 11.18.24 2:27PM EST 
Oura Ring Black Friday Sale 2023 | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Oura Ring.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Originally designed as a sleep tracker, ŌURA Ring has evolved its innovative design over the years to monitor a broader scope of health and wellness arenas to include dedicated fitness features like workout heart rate monitoring, along with overnight blood oxygen sensing, stress detection, period prediction functionality, and so much more.

Right now, the brand is offering up to $200 off its rings in select colors for its Oura Ring Gen 3 model, the lowest price it’s ever been. From now through Nov. 27, score $100 off black + silver, $150 off stealth and brushed titanium, and $200 off gold and rose gold (my personal favorite finishes).

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. Shop Here >

Oura Ring
Down from $450
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you’re unfamiliar with the ŌURA rings’ technology, allow me to explain further. Unlike other wrist wearables like the FitBit and Apple Watch, the ŌURA Ring is worn on your finger, offering a more sleek and discreet profile, and rings also tend to fit better, yielding more accurate readings.

The ring’s form factor was chosen because the finger provides a stronger heart rate signal than any other place on the body. “The ring takes bio measurements directly from the arteries in the finger whereas smartwatches (or wrist wearables) sit on the top of the wrist, farther away from the arteries on the bottom of the wrist,” a rep for ŌURA tells The Daily Beast. “The ŌURA Ring is the only research-validated wearable on the market that directly measures the arteries in your fingers (just like doctors do).” It’s time to eliminate your bulky wrist tracker while select styles are up to $200 off for (early) Black Friday.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Oura Ring v. Apple Watch: Which Device Reigns Supreme?AND THE WINNER IS...
Mia Maguire
Apple Watch vs Oura Ring Review | Scouted, The Daily Beast

9
YouTuber Grows Marijuana Plant in Dad’s Ashes-Then Smokes It
END UP IN SMOKE
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.18.24 2:10PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Rosanna Pansino attends an exclusive screening event for YouTube Originals newest learning shows, "Could You Survive The Movies?" and “Mind Field” on October 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for YouTube) (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for YouTube)
Rosanna Pansino. Presley Ann/Getty Images for YouTube

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino fulfilled her father’s dying wish—to be grown as a marijuana plant and smoked. The internet star shared in her new podcast “Rodiculous” that her father, who died five years ago, wanted his ashes to be mixed in with soil and grown into a marijuana plant. She said that her mom was at first a bit hesitant, but as time went on, they decided to go for it. “We just really think that it’s the right time to do what dad wanted and to honor him the way he wanted,” Pansino said. At the beginning of the episode, she showed footage of her and her mom planting the marijuana with his ashes, and called the backyard occasion “emotional and special.” Pansino held a pink joint, saying that she couldn’t believe she was doing this while laughing. She was joined later in the episode by her mom and sister, who smoked the special strain off-camera. “The blunt that we smoked was delicious,” Pansino said after the smoke sesh. “If Papa Pizza could see this... he would get a huge kick out of this.”

10
Duct-Taped Banana on Sale for $1.5M But Comes With a Catch
SIMPLY BANANAS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 11.18.24 12:02PM EST 
A banana duct-taped to a wall.
A banana duct-taped to a wall. Han Haidan//China News Service/Getty Images

An urgent message to starving artists the world over–why eat your groceries if you can lob them on the wall for a $1,499,999 mark-up? The viral duct-taped banana art installation ‘Comedian’, brainchild of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, is headed for auction at Sotheby’s on Nov. 20, where it’s expected to fetch anywhere between $1 million and $1.5 million from some perfectly sensible, presumably potassium-deficient bidder. “We are looking at an ordinary banana and an ordinary piece of duct-tape. However what makes the ordinary extraordinary is the intention of the artist who put this together,” as Sotheby’s head of contemporary art, David Galperin, so convincingly explains it. “There is, simply put, no other artwork of the past 100 years that has provoked the kind of response that Maurizio Cattelan’s ‘Comedian’ did upon its installation at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019.” Which is a good thing, obviously. In any case, whoever does eventually walk away with the piece, which has already fallen victim to hungry gallery-goers, naturally won’t be buying the notorious original fruit, which has long gone the way of fertilizer. Instead, they’ll be forking out a pretty penny to not only regularly replace the banana themselves, but also the tape affixing it to the wall of their home. If you’re pressed for cash you might consider the budget alternative–but then that’d be missing the ‘point’, wouldn’t it?

Read it at Associated Press

