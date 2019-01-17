Gladys Knight Will Sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at Super Bowl

Read it at ABC News
Iconic soul singer Gladys Knight will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 53rd Super Bowl, according to ABC News. The seven-time Grammy Award winner is famous for hits including “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “That’s What Friends Are For,” and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of her act, the Pips, in 1996. Knight said that she was eager to “unite and represent our country” with the song, ABC notes. Maroon 5, Big Boi, and Travis Scott will perform at the halftime show. Ahead of this weekend’s games, four teams remain to compete for the NFL title: the New England Patriots, the New Orleans Saints, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Rams.