Glass Fire Breaks Out in California’s Napa Valley, Forcing Hospital to Evacuate
Northern California erupted in wildfire yet again Sunday morning when the Glass Fire broke out in Napa Valley wine country. The fire, located 75 miles north of San Francisco, has already forced the evacuations of several communities and a hospital. Adventist Health St. Helena evacuated 55 patients by ambulance and helicopter over five hours, according to a hospital spokeswoman, who said it was the second evacuation this month. By early afternoon, the Glass Fire had already burned through 1,200 acres and, according to a Reuters photographer, damaged several structures. The new fire comes as Pacific Gas and Electric announced it was temporarily shutting off power in 16 counties across California’s northern and central regions to hedge against high-risk wind conditions. According to Cal Fire as of late Sunday afternoon, the Glass Fire was zero percent contained.