Glasshouse’s New Fragrance Collection Is a Love Letter to Palm Springs
SUMMER SCENTS
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking to refresh your home or personal fragrance lineup for the new season, Glasshouse’s summer 2024 collection has you covered. According to the brand, the limited-edition drop is a love letter to Palm Springs and a “vibrant celebration of sun-soaked days, retro reverie, and ‘70s summer vibes, all set in iconic Palm Springs.” The new drop includes two new fragrances, Palm Springs Panache Candle and Desert Divine, which is available in a candle and an eau de parfum spray.
Glasshouse Fragrances Summer 2024 Collection
Palm Springs Panache is a citrus-forward scent with notes of mango, orange, papaya, and cassis for a vibrant fragrance profile, while Desert Divine offers a more crisp, earthy fragrance with notes of aloe water, green tea, and apple. Both of Glasshouse’s new summer scents are absolutely divine, and the ultimate olfactory treats to celebrate the new season.