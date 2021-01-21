Glastonbury Becomes First Big 2021 Event Cancelled Because of Pandemic
MAYBE NEXT YEAR
The coronavirus pandemic has claimed its first major event of 2021—one of the world’s biggest music festivals, Glastonbury. It’s the second year running that the British festival has had to be cancelled because of the pandemic, and will cause concern for event organizers around the world who had hoped for a return to some level of normality by this summer. In a statement, festival organizers wrote: “With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place... And that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year.” Last year was supposed to be the event’s 50th anniversary festival, with Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar lined up as headliners before the pandemic took hold.