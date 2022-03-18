Boys Lost in Amazon Rainforest for a Month Found Alive

CHEAT SHEET
Two young boys lost in the Amazon rainforest have been found after surviving for almost four weeks on nothing but rainwater, the BBC reports. Glauco and Gleison Ferreira, ages 8 and 6, were chasing birds in the Brazilian jungle on Feb. 18 when they disappeared, sparking a massive search hampered by rain. Emergency workers reportedly gave up after a week, but a local man cutting wood heard someone shouting and found the brothers. Weak and covered in cuts, they were taken to the hospital and told their parents that they had eaten nothing during their ordeal.